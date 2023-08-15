You created a scandal against your own NDC – Gabby Otchere - Darko chides Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Lawyer and senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament for North Tongo, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over the recent Kitchen Scandal expose by the MP on the minister for finance, Ken Ofori Atta.



It can be recalled that the MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa came out with an exposé dubbed Kitchen Scandal where he posted a series of documents that suggest that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his inner circles especially Gabby Otchere-Darko and Ken Ofori-Atta are engaging in a deal that is likely to cost the country huge sums of money.



In responding to this claim, Gabby Otchere-Darko in a tweet indicated that the said expose by the MP rather went against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Laughable, you created a ‘scandal’ against your own NDC! You’ve made Ken Ofori-Atta look good for ‘standing up’ 2yrs against his ‘influential’ cousin, representing a client with a good case over a contract President Mahama awarded, which you now question!” the tweet read.





