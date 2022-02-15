You could get polio through contaminated food – Environmental Health Officer

Health News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Environmental Health Officer, Mr. William Freeman Goku, has cautioned the public to be wary of consuming exposed and contaminated food to avert the contraction and spread of the polio viral disease.



He observed that many people were oblivious of the fact that diseases like polio and hepatitis could be contracted through food contaminated by faecal matter, indicating that children were the most vulnerable.



“When the child gets the virus, we mistakenly think it is malaria and the give the child an injection and that leads to paralysis. It is very pathetic,” he bemoaned in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



Mr. Goku’s warning followed the launch of the ‘Street Food Vending Permit’ (SFVP) by the Central Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) aimed at ensuring street foods met the basic hygiene and safety requirements to protect public health.



An article published by UNICEF in September 2020 stated that a total of 31 children were paralysed in Ghana due to polio between July 2019 and August 2020.



It proceeded to warn, that outbreaks of polio were more likely to occur in communities where there were unimmunised children, coupled with poor sanitary and unhygienic environments.



“Since we have polio cases in Ghana, it means that the virus is still around,” Mr. Goku noted.



He, therefore, urged the consuming public to be vigilant, while tasking food vendors to make it a responsibility to ensure that the food reaching their consumers was safe from all kinds of infections.



“You wouldn’t know that the person is eating contaminated food. But one thing we should bear in mind is that the consequence of eating that food is surely going to manifest in one way or the other.



“Let the importance of your health, determine your choices before you step out to buy any food, not forgetting the nature of the environment where that particular food is sold," he added.