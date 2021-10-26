You condemn God when you speak against herbs – Prophet reveals

Religion of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Senior Prophet for Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi has asserted that people who condemn the use of herbs are condemning God and their lives.



According to him, there are so many contexts in the Bible that herbs were used and mentioned as opposed to people’s arguments.



He stated that there is nothing wrong for a Christian to use herbs for themselves and, “As a matter of fact, if you are a Christian and you disapprove of the use of herbs you have a problem and it shows that you do not believe in Christ”.



He explained the scientific term, the day the last tree dies is the day the last man dies as humans and herbs have one relationship.



“This is why humans must understand that they cannot exist without herbs”.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “If we look into it, we can even classify humans as herbs as one and this is why anyone who talks against herbs and its uses will miss heaven, has condemned God and has also condemned his or her life”.



He emphasized that people who speak against herbs are only stating that they have little or no understanding about God and his creation and, “such people should not be made leaders else they will mislead their followers”.