You cannot visit these public places during Christmas without your COVID-19 card

Ghana Health Service has announced that persons who have not been vaccinated against the Novel Coronavirus will be denied access to some public places in the country from December 2021.



According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, the move has become necessary to slow down on possible infections as Ghanaians prepare towards the festive season.



He said this on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at a press briefing in Accra.



Mr Kuma-Aboagye reiterated that one will need to show proof of vaccination before gaining access to public places such as nightclubs, beaches, sports stadiums, and restaurants for in-door dining during the festive season.



He further declared December as the month of vaccination which will be launched on November 30, 2021, by Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



He also noted that “more than 7 million vaccines are expected to arrive in the country between now and probably December.”



Speaking on the new Coronavirus variant which has been recorded in some European countries with South Africa recording many cases, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said that Ghana has not recorded any case of the Omicron variant.



He added that all persons who have been tested in the various testing centres in Ghana showed no indication of the Omicron variant.







Background



The Omicron Variant is a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2. Ahead of this variant, there have been other variants like the Delta variant.



Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.