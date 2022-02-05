You cannot suspend Mayor of STMA – Akufo-Addo told

General News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

STMA Mayor has been suspended



He was arrested by the police



He was granted a GHC100,000 bail



Dr. Richard Fiadomor, President of the Chamber of Local Government (ChaLog), has indicated that the powers of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as enshrined in the Constitution gives him the power to sack the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and not to suspend him.



Speaking on JoyNews’ ‘The Pulse’ programme on Friday, Dr Fiadomor indicated that the only body entitled to take such an action is the General Assembly of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).



“Once the President nominates the Chief Executive (and) the Assembly confirms. Once the Assembly confirms a Chief Executive, that Chief Executive now becomes a member of the Assembly of STMA that can meet and suspend the Chief Executive on stated grounds but the President doesn’t have the requisite standard to suspend the Chief Executive,” he explained.



Dr Fiadomor maintained, “Article 2431 of Ghana’s constitution is clear that the President should nominate. Once the President nominates, the Assembly members by two-thirds majority present and voting will confirm. So immediately a Chief Executive is confirmed, he now becomes a bonafide member of the Assembly.



“The President having nominated and the Assembly Members confirming the nominee, the President doesn’t have control over whether he can be suspended or not.”



He highlighted four ways in which any MMDCEs can be removed as:



1. The President can revoke the appointment of the Chief Executive.

2. The Chief Executive can resign.

3. The Chief Executive if he unfortunately dies, leaves the position.

4. The General Assembly by the two-thirds majority can remove the Chief Executive from office.



Abdul-Mumin was charged on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



He was later arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court on Friday, February 4; where he pleaded not guilty to the three charges levelled against him.



But at the end of proceedings, he was granted a GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail with three sureties. The case was further adjourned to March 17, 2022.



Meanwhile, Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has suspended the MCE from office.



In a press statement issued on Friday, Mr. Dan Botwe stated that: “On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.”