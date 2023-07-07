You cannot suppress free speech or intimidate us – Minority to Godfred Dame

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority group in Parliament has blasted the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, for his statement cautioning the public about commenting on high-profile legal cases.



In the statement, the Attorney-General warned that comments like Dormaahene’s go beyond the bounds of permissible free expression, interfere with the work of State Prosecutors, and place undue strain on the courts.



However, the Minority has slammed the minister, claiming that he lacks the jurisdiction to put restrictions on citizens’ free speech.





The Attorney-General cannot silence their voices, according to a statement issued by the Member of Parliament for Adaklu Governs Agbodza, who is also the Minority Chief Whip.



“The Attorney-General does not possess such overreaching powers to impose fetters on free expression as he seeks to arrogate to himself. We wish to remind him that justice emanates from the people of Ghana and is administered for and on their behalf. Therefore, while it may displease him, the Ghanaian people cannot be stifled from having their say,” Governs Agbodza pointed out.



“We wish to serve notice, however, that our resilience cannot be broken, neither are we deterred by deliberate harassment and persecution laced with rabid political fanaticism by the Attorney-General to please this failed administration.



“This Attorney-General can do his worse and continue with his persecution, but that will not break the resolve of the Minority to keep holding the feet of the government to the fire of accountability,” he said.