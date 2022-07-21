You cannot resolve economic crisis with arm twisting political approach - Prince Mba

Regional News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Prince Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a Non-governmental Organization has stated that politicizing the current global crisis is not only distasteful but unpatriotic.



“Making political capital by opponents of government is rather unfortunate and distasteful. In a very genuine attempt to find relief and meaningful solution, we are confronted with an opposition that prays and effortlessly tries to undermine and frustrate almost all suggestions, ideas, and thoughts.”



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the global crisis and how Ghana could come out unscathed in the crisis, he said there was a need for collective responsibility.



“Global economic meltdown due to COVID-19 and the Ukrainian-Russian war seems to strangle socio-economic development. The painful hardships are felt in every country on earth with varying degrees of dissatisfaction.”



He said with the present composition of the legislature, the worry was that the opposition had been a catalyst of catastrophe and sabotage.



“ Nations are likened to sea vessels on a voyage. Sometimes, the weather could be unpredictable with storms. It's therefore becomes mandatory for all seafarers to contribute their quota with all hands on deck. A crisis can cause sinking and all those on board will lose lives.



“The issue is not a creation or failure of the Economic Management team, so the agitation and names calling to be used as sacrificial lambs and scapegoats are basically unfortunate."



He said, “We have gone through worse conditions during the reign of terror where human life and dignity were reduced to nothing. There's a road map for accelerated Economic recovery, which demands inclusive participation. For the love of the present and future generations, nationalism and patriotism should be the cardinal bearings. There's no acceptable reason for sabotage.”