'You cannot force delegates' - Nana Ofori Owusu

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu says the NPP Annual Delegates Conference has taught him a great lesson in politics.



Looking at the shocking defeat of some aspirants, Nana Ofori Owusu noted that the NPP delegates defied being programmed by their leaders to elect particular candidates.



The NPP national elections held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday saw a big name like John Boadu, who was the party's General Secretary, losing his position to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK)



JFK grabbed 2,837 votes as John Boadu polled 2,524 out of total valid votes of 5,535.



On the National Organizer front, Henry Nana Boakye who many people thought would have an easy win was rather given a fierce contest by Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.



Mr. Titus-Glover gave a good account of himself by polling 2274 votes and Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) polled 2870 votes.



Touching on the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Ofori Owusu gave the lessons he has drawn from the NPP national elections stating "you cannot force delegates. They have their own minds. They have their own brains. They have their own analysis, permutations; so most of the time if you are a leader and you don't put your ears to the grounds but think you can push a topdown approach to the people, they will resist you".



