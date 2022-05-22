You can’t work as a security guard without a residence permit in Mauritius - Man counters claim

Diasporia News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Mauritius-based Ghanaian Michael has countered a man who claimed to make GH¢8,000 monthly on SVTV Africa’s Daily Hustle Worldwide.



After watching the interview, Micheal decided to make things clear on the same platform indicating that Nana Kwame’s statement was false. Michael hopes this will enlighten Ghanaians who may be thinking of traveling to Mauritius to work.



According to him, the minimum wage for construction workers without permits is GH¢170 daily and not GH¢270, as Kwame claims. Moreover, it is tough to find a job with a security company without a residence permit.



“Most foreign nationals without permits work in construction and security jobs. The females also work in hotels, but it is tough without a working visa because the hotel will be in trouble with immigration.



With security jobs, you can’t work in security companies without a permit. It will be private, and it doesn’t pay as much,” he told DJ Nyaami.



He added that immigration does not convert a tourist visa into a working visa after 90 days. Speaking in Kwame’s interview, he stated that his statements were false.



“You need to tell them the reality. Someone may be suffering here, but you create the impression that there is money here. Laborers make GHs170 daily, and they work six days, so how can you make GH¢8,000 monthly.”