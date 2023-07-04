You can’t use us as scapegoats over failed policies – GNAT to govt

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has responded to the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technician and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo for blaming teachers for the low gross tertiary enrollment.



The deputy minister bemoaned that Ghana has a low gross tertiary enrollment ratio owing to poor performance of students which in effect has a significant negative impact on the economy.



She made these remarks on Saturday, July 1, 2023, when speaking at the 175th Anniversary of Presbyterian College of Education on the theme “175 Years of Education Honouring Our Past, Celebrating The Present and Shaping The Future”.



Responding to the accusation, the General Secretary for GNAT, Mr. Thomas T. Musah called the government appointees to desist from attacking its key stakeholders on situations it has failed to handle.



“Let us make it clear to Hon. Twum-Ampofo and her ilk, that the Ghana National Association of Teachers would not sit unconcerned for its teachers to be taken to the cleaners by people in positions of responsibility; our teachers cannot be made scapegoats or guinea pigs by governments for policies they hardly reflect on before implementing, and the earlier vituperations such as made by Hon. Twum-Ampofo, stopped the better it would be for all of us,” Mr. Musah stated.



