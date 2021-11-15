You can’t target LGBT people like they are the source of Ghana's sexual problems - Prof Prempeh fumes

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has expressed his utter disgust at the treatment being meted out to members of the LGBTQI+ community.



According to him, there are other bigger sexual offences that ought to be dealt with rather than targeting homosexuals.



He believes that it will be “hypocrisy” on the part of the country to make activities of the LGBTI community the focal point in addressing sexual problems in the country.



"If you want to protect children, there are, at certain times on radio and TV that you cannot broadcast certain shows to children. The idea here is that we don’t want materials with sexual content to be exposed to children. It doesn’t matter whether it is heterosexual or homosexual. We don’t want children of a certain age to be exposed to certain sexual materials. If that is what you want to do but it applies even-handedly, whether it's gay or lesbian or heterosexual, I don’t have a problem with it. What we are saying is when you ignore all of these things that are happening in the country and you target LGBT people as if they are the source of most or many of the sexual problems in the country. Then it is hypocrisy because the defilement cases in court and in the media do not come from gay people. It’s heterosexual men who are taking young girls and having sex with them and impregnating them ….hundreds of thousands. Not a single homosexual has done that but yet all of our anger is mobilized against homosexual people," he argued.



Proponents of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, also known as the anti-gay bill, have among many other things cited the high prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases(STDs) particularly HIV/AIDS among homosexuals as one of the reasons for introducing the bill.



Although the Ghana Aids Commission has not clearly stated whether it’s in support of the bill or not, it has said that passage of the bill into law will be counterproductive as it will drive homosexual activities underground causing a spike in STDs.



The bill, introduced as a private members bill by 8 Members of Parliament (MPs), has received widespread support from several religious bodies.



Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw and some other renowned academics have been in opposition to the bill, stating that it’s a violation of human rights and also not in tandem with the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



