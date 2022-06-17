You can’t take 2016 victory away from Kwabena Agyepong and Afoko – Former NPP MP

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Obuasi Constituency, Edward Ennin, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only won the election in 2016 with over a million votes due to the diligence of former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and former National Chairman, Paul Afoko.



To him, the success of the party in the 2016 general elections was solely by the hard work and fairness of the two.



“The work done by Kwabena Agyapong and Chairman Afoko in 2016 is why we beat the NDC by a million votes and that is a fact. The internal elections they conducted for the party were free and fair, and that is why we emerged victorious. The success we chalked was because of them and not the incumbent,” he shared on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



Sharing his thoughts on the current crop of national executives, Edward Ennin described them as having failed the party.



“Their legacy is the results of the 2020 elections where Parliament is split into an equal half of 137 to the majority and minority each, and the low votes recorded by the party. The current crop of leadership has failed us and that is it. They must now be kicked out of office,” he told host Don Kwabena Prah.



According to him, the current national executives have only caused divisions in the party as they have publicly declared support for some factions “when they are supposed to be fair and firm as national executives. They achieved nothing as party heads and must not be retained.”



After two major setbacks in 2008 and 2012, Ghana’s main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Akuffo Addo, secured a resounding electoral victory in the 7 December election against the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by President John Mahama.



Results from 271 (out of 275 constituencies) declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) gave Akuffo Addo 53.6% (5,773,299) of valid votes cast, against President Mahama’s 44.6% (4,800,737). The NPP is also set to take over the Ghanaian parliament after increasing its share of the 275 parliamentary seats by a significant margin with more than 160 seats, having won 123 seats in 2012.



As part of the processes leading to the election of national executive officers, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nominations for prospective aspirants.



Nominations closed on June 12, 2022, while the filing of the nomination forms happened between June 13 to 15, 2022 at the party headquarters vetting of the aspirants will also come off between June 17 and June 20, 2022.



The vetting committee is expected to release its report on June 22, 2022, while the National Appeals Committee will sit on any cases between June 24 and June 25.