You can’t steal our lands to break the 8 - Ga chiefs warn NPP

A group of Ga elders and chiefs have warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the grabbing of properties, including lands belonging to the Ga people, by members of the party.



According to the chiefs, members of the party are using the power it has to steal and sell properties belonging to the Ga State.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the spokesperson for the chiefs accused former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay and former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Moses Abor of land grabbing.



“… today, we want to inform the public that whoever has bought land from Moses Abor, Ben Siram, and then Freddie Blay should go for their money. There is no way we are going to allow them to develop the land.



“Secondly, we also want to inform the Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that breaking the 8 is not an easy way for the party people to seize some people's property,” he said.



“Now, they are using our party as a wheel to take our properties from us,” he added.



The spokesperson, who said he is a leading member of the NPP, added that the people behind the land-grabbing are new bees who are taking advantage of it.



“When we were in the NPP, where was Moses Abor. When we were at Kantamanto, where was John Siram? And then the former National Chairman, Freddie Blay, if the NPP is a military, he would salute me. I joined the party in 1992; by then, where was he?" he added.



