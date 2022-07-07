You can’t run a country with sloganeering, the economy will expose you – Beatrice Annan

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Beatrice Annan, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of failing to secure a development plan for Ghana.



According to Annan, the NPP had no plan to develop the country but only managed to deceive Ghanaians with catchy slogans like the 'One District One Factory', Free SHS and - 'One Village One Dam'.



She added that the lack of a plan to develop the country has now been exposed by the government’s recent decision to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) just a few years after exiting an IMF programme that helped improve Ghana’s economy.



“I think the government did not have a plan to develop Ghana. I think they were more concerned about electoral victory and so they were concerned about sloganeering rather than (coming up with) a very calculated attempt to salvage this country.



“… the slogans (Free SHS, One District One Factory) made it easier for them to campaign. But when it comes to economics the slogans will expose you. You cannot run an economy with sloganeering,” she said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



She further stated that the minority caucus of Parliament cannot be blamed for the failure of the government to pass some of its policies because the government has a majority in Parliament.



She added that rather than the government shifting blame for the current economic crisis and engaging in all forms of public relations gimmicks, it should sit up and come up with a solution for the hardships Ghanaians are facing.



“The President (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) must stop sleeping because a little sleep, a little slumber and poverty will come upon the nation like an armed man. So, please stop sleeping and wake up,” she added.



