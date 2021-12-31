You can’t regulate prophecies – Sosu tells IGP

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has said any attempt to regulate the communication of prophecies by men of God across the country can constitute a breach of the right to the practice of one’s religion.



The Madina lawmaker's comment follows a caution by the Ghana Police Service to the nation's church leaders against 31st night prophecies that may cause fear and panic.



In a Facebook post on Friday, December 31, 2021, Mr Sosu said: “@GhPoliceService release on prophecies amounts to a breach of 1992 Constitution on freedom of religion.”



According to Mr Sosu, “if the conduct of any man of God is contrary to the Criminal and Other Offences Act, go ahead and enforce the law.”



He noted, however, that: “You [Police] can’t regulate prophecies.”



The police, in a statement, said it is not against prophecies but urged religious leaders to know their limits.