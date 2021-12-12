You can’t prove my government has wasted public funds – Akufo-Addo tells critics

General News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

President Akufo-Addo has challenged his critics to prove mismanagement of the economy



He said, his govt has prudently managed the Ghanaian economy



He spoke at an anti-corruption conference



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has challenged his critics to prove that he has mismanaged the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, the prudent management of the economy by his government has made the country meet the development demands of Ghanaians.



He indicated that, allegations of wanton dissipation of public funds are untrue and no one can prove such claims against his government.



Speaking at an anti-corruption conference in Accra, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted, his government has made a significant investment in all aspects of the economy than all other presidents under the fourth republic.



“My government has spent a lot of money on education, health, infrastructure particularly roads, agriculture, industry, security services and the anti-corruption institutions than by any other government in the fourth republic if not in the entire history of Ghana.



"Furthermore, after all these expenditures, my government was still able to find some GHC25 billion to pay for the refund of depositors monies arising from the financial sector crisis. These expenditures indicate clearly what taxpayers monies and the revenues of government has been used for by the Akufo-Addo government,” the President was quoted in a citinewsroom report.



He added that, “it is difficult to sustain any serious argument about the wanton dissipation of public funds in my time as president.”



The Akufo-Addo led administration since it was sworn in on January 7, 2017, has come under criticism for what many say is poor management of the economy leading to economic hardship.



But President insists that, Ghana is moving in the right direction and the claims are baseless.