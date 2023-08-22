You can't maintain peace in Bawku yet you’re focusing on Niger - NDC man to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Haruna Yusif, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allegedly prioritizing international commitments over domestic security concerns.



According to Yusif, his accusations stem from the President's willingness to provide Ghanaian troops to support ECOWAS in a bid to overturn a coup militarily in Niger.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Hello FM on August 19, 2023, he claimed that President Akufo-Addo has struggled to ensure peace in Bawku and has equally failed to seek support to address the said concern.



Yusif highlighted instances of violence and insecurity within Ghana that he believes have been inadequately addressed by the government.



He pointed out the violent incidents that marred elections in the past, particularly referencing the tragic events that unfolded during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in which some individuals were shot.



"Our own president, for the first time, we voted in this country and eight people died, and it seems the government doesn’t care. For the sake of democracy, we should have investigated this; we matter. We voted at Ayawaso West Wuogon whereby people were shot and now they are suffering.



“Look at Bawku, one of the towns with no peace is Bawku. We haven't heard from our president that the neighboring countries should come and support his fight for peace in Bawku. He doesn't seem to care, because if people die in Bawku, his family members are not part. So, the president doesn't care, and the vice president doesn't either.



“These are the same people who are trying to go to Niger to institute democracy there. Meanwhile, in our own country... we live in a nation where the Electoral Commission brought in an NPP communicator to be part of the commissioners."







AM/SARA



