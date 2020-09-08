Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: My News GH

You can’t legalize ‘Okada’ even if you become president – Majority Leader tells Mahama

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has doubted the viability of the ambition of opposition NDC leader and former president, John Dramani Mahama to legalize the operations of motorbikes and tricycles popularly known as “Okada” for commercial public transportation if he wins the upcoming elections.



The former president has argued that the illicit ‘Okada’ business which is fast gaining prominence in some densely populated urban centres and hard-to-reach rural settlements is more profitable than government initiatives like the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



Mr Mahama said, “…these young people live under harassment because it’s illegal and so the police stop them, they take money from them and so my suggestion is that why do we behave like the ostrich? Let us legalize it and let us regulate it, let’s make it safer…”



But speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Suame MP said even if Mr Mahama in the unlikely situation becomes the President again, he would be unable to legalize ‘Okada’ operations because per our laws, any such step is a preserve of Parliament.



“He can’t do it; unless he is saying he would want to usurp the powers of Parliament when he becomes the President,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



Meanwhile, Parliament in 2012 approved a legislative proposal by the government to pass the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (Legislative Instrument 2180) to regulate road transport in the country.



Pursuant to this, Sections 128 (1), (2) and (3) of the L.I. 2180, prohibited the use of motorcycle or tricycle, or what has been popularly known as “Okada” for commercial purposes.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.