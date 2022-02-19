'You can’t kill me' – Anyidoho tells ‘dead goat’ Mahama

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has launched yet another scathing attack on former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a series of tweets, Mr. Anyidoho accused the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer of hating him for what he believes is his plea to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to develop burial grounds of former president John Evans Atta Mills - the Asomdwee park in Accra.



He said Mr. Mahama “wickedly and deliberately refused” to park which is located close to Independence Square.



“You became President after the painful death of President Atta-Mills. You Deliberately REFUSED to honour his memory. You HATE Koku Anyidoho because he has begged President Akufo-Addo to honour the memory of President Atta-Mills? You shall FAIL in your evil agenda against Koku” one tweet read



Anyidoho also accused Mr. Mahama of masterminding a series of ‘attacks’ on him by some NDC communicators. He warned that the former President will pay a high price for attempting to destroy him.



“You have sought to destroy me via your, assigns. You shall destroy yourself and you shall pay a high price for attempting to destroy me.



"John Dramani Mahama: Please leave, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, alone. Your boys who insult me, because of you, are your weapons of mass destruction,” Anyidoho added.



The former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress further said that threats on him would not work.



He said ‘dead goat’, a political phrase largely ascribed to former President Mahama, cannot kill him.



“Nobody can Kill me. Dead Goat, you can't Kill me ooo,” he added.



