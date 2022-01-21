You can’t hide behind media freedom to insult chiefs - Youth Group cautions Radio Ada

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chairman for the Ada Youth Forum for Development, Enoch Tawiah has advised Radio Ada to stop hiding behind media freedom to attack and insult traditional leaders in the community.



According to Enoch Tawiah, the youths in the community are not happy with the practice where the local radio station uses its platform as a means of passing disaparaging remarks about chiefs and persons who hold divergent opinions to theirs.



He stated that Radio Ada can never insult the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II regardless of the offense committed by the King if they were in Kumasi so they don’t understand why they have been misbehaving in their paramountcy.



‘’My advice on behalf of the youths to Radio Ada is that they are our brothers and sisters and we appreciate the good works they have been doing for the community but they should take a second look at some of their programs to bring peace. They should stop disrespecting the traditional rulers because they can’t do that if they were operating in Kumasi. They should put a stop to the insults.’’



He also thanked the chief for accepting the ElectroChem Ada Songor Salt Project which has created numerous job opportunities for them.



“Radio Ada does not allow people with opposing views to share it on their platform. In Ada we the youths need numerous employment opportunities because of the high unemployment rate and We are happy with the arrival of the Songor Development project,” Enoch Tawiah told the media at a press briefing.



