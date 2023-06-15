You can’t glorify yourself in Mahama’s project and insult him – John Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

The Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, has said that President Akufo-Addo cannot take up the credit for a project started by John Dramani Mahama and still denigrate his image.



This comment comes on the back of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commissioning of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



John Jinapor, while relaying the sentiments of the Minority in Parliament said that the building of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central was initiated by former President John Dramani Mahama.



He added that Mahama made the 161kv Bulk Supply Point possible through a grant aid he requested from Japan in 2014.



“The Minority has noted with serious concern the decision by President Akufo-Addo to attack the person of former President Mahama during the commissioning of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central, which President Mahama initiated.



“For the record, the Mahama-led government in 2014 requested grant aid from Japan to construct the 161kv Bulk Supply Point to be located in the Central Business District of Accra, to adequately and reliably meet the high electricity demand in the area, which was growing at a rate higher than the system average of 10% per annum,” John Jinapor said in a June 15 statement according to a Starr News report.



“We wish to emphasise that all the necessary, regulatory, financial and technical approvals were secured under President Mahama, with actual construction works commencing in 2016 before he handed over power to the current administration. This can be verified from the 2017 and 2018 GRIDCO Annual Reports as well as the “2015 Preparatory Survey Report on The Project for Power Supply To Accra Central In The Republic Of Ghana” published on the JICA website,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the country will not return to the dreaded days of erratic power supply, which became popularly known as ‘dumsor’.



According to the president, under his government, electricity is no longer a privilege in Ghana like it was before he came to power.



This, he said during the commissioning of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



“... I wish to reassure you all that my government will continue to work towards “Keeping the Lights on”, in spite of the global dynamics of energy pricing because the alternative is not an option. We are not going back to dumsor, we leave that to President Mahama,” he said.



