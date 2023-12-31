You can’t dictate how to communicate prophecies – Pastor tells IGP

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Resident Pastor of the Christ Bible Ministry International, Rev. Ofori Jacob has called the bluff of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare on the Communication of Prophecies by religious leaders as the year goes to an end.



In a bid to control the rate at which some men of God, especially prophets put fear into Ghanaians through prophecies, the Police this week reminded the general public, especially the religious community, of the law on publication of false news.



The Police Service therefore called for continuous compliance with the law.



“The Police would like to remind the public that while we have the right to practice our faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by our constitution and democratic values, we want to reiterate that the enjoyment of these rights are subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.



“As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework. In the spirit of the season, we wish everyone Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” the Police statement said.



But in an interview with GHOne News, Rev. Ofori Jacob said the last time he checked the IGP was not the regulator of spiritual affairs in Ghana.



“He is an enforcer of law and when it comes to spirituality, he has not been given that mandate in Ghana. There are regulations that bring the body of Christ to where the nation as it were will want us to be. The IGP just wants to bring, as they say, sanity into the system.



“But mind you, when it comes to the church, the Lord Jesus Christ is the Head and he directs what must be done. Of course, we are in a generation that when people begin to see the world as it was coming at the church so strong, it is good. We are trying to regulate and streamline things, however, the IGP is not the regulator of spiritual affairs.