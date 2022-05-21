You can't destroy what Otumfuo has done - Assumenya chiefs to 'comedian' Dormaahene

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Dormaahene 'attacks' Otumfuo again



Otumfuo had installed Assumenyahene without Dormaahene's concern



Dormaahene believes it is illegality



Nana Ntim Banahene, Assumenya Krontihene together with some sub-chiefs of the Assumenya traditional area, have warned Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, over his recent public outburst against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to them, the Dormaahene pays homage to the Golden Stool, therefore, he has no authority, to overturn what Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has done for the people of Assumenya regarding the installation of a new chief.



The Krontihene noted in an interview with PAG TV that, he sometimes finds the utterance of Dormaahene as not being serious, and advised him to just apologise to Otumfuo.



"What I know is that Dormaa is not part of Assumenya. I am attacking Dormaahene because whatever that he is doing, he has not gotten anybody to advise him. It is not tradition for him as a chief to be doing that. His uncle Dormaahene paid allegiance to the Golden Stool. If you want to come to Kumasi and also pay homage to the Golden Stool, just say so and come but sitting at Dormaa ahenkro and issuing threats is below the belt, in fact, we don’t agree with him.



"If he is a true member of the Aduana tribe, then he should know that all Aduanas are from Assumenya and he cannot be ‘Piesie’ – eldest – because the ‘Piesie’ is Assumenya…he just wants to disunite us," Nana Ntim Banahene said.



"Since he was installed the Dormaahene, it has been over twenty years, what has he done? We the people of Assumenya including, me (myself) the Krontihene went to Otumfuo and pleaded with him to help us get a chief for Assumenya and he agreed but what Dormaahene is doing and threatening to come to Assumenya to destroy what we have done, he is joking he can’t do anything. He should say that to the kids, how dare him threaten to come to Assumenya to destroy what we have done?" the Krontihene quizzed.



Nana Ntim Banahene, who indicated that he has been Krontihehne for more than 40 years, entreated Dormaahene not to interfere in the affairs of Assumenya because none of his family members even agrees with him.



"Is it because he is well educated that he is able to spew such nonsense? He should just keep quiet. If he thinks he is a true Aduana, then he should apologise to Otumfuo and start to pay allegiance to him; he won’t be sacked. We will accept him as one of our own.



"He just wants to disunite us but he should know that we started paying homage to the Golden Stool in 1935…he does not have more authority than Otumfuo in fact, even Mamponghene has more authority than Dormaahene…sometimes he speaks like a comedian, it baffles me that a whole Dormaahene can behave the way he sometimes does. He should stop because it does not speak well of him," Nana Ntim Banahene stressed.







Background



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene, earlier this month issued a strong warning to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashantehene, following the installation of a chief at Assumenya - a sub-chief in the Ashanti Region under the jurisdiction of Dormaa.



According to Dormaahene, many people tend to misunderstand him whenever he tries to correct the history between Bono and Asanteman because it has been distorted for a very long time.



He said, Otumfuo was wrong with his installation of a chief of Assumenya because the Ashantehene has no authority to do so given that his jurisdiction does not extend to the people of Assumenya.



“...we moved from Nsawam to Obo, from Obo to Esumeja, from Assumenya to Kwumawu [Adiebayi], from Adiebayi to Suntreso, from Suntreso to Banso, from Banso to Titinbepo, from Titinbepo to Domawidemu, from Domawidemu to Abesim, from Abesim to Gyaman and then to Cote d’Ivoire.



He continued: “Dormaahene came back from Cote d’Ivoire to Abesim because he left some of his people behind when the people settled at Abesim – meaning chewing of kola as I wait from my people…



“...Nana, our people that we left at Assumenya; it seems to me that you feel there is no royal among them, therefore, you acted on your own volition and selected someone to the be chief of Assumenya.



"What is even appalling is that, when he was taking the oath of office, because he was not a royal, he could not mention any of his ancestor’s names and he claims to be Esumejahene?” Nana Agyemang Badu II quizzed in a viral video available to GhanaWeb.



He added, “Nana, the people of Dormaa – being the eldest of the Aduana clan – we will not preside over such illegality; in fact, this cannot work. Someone will ask, Nana you are in Bono and they are in Asante, how can say that you won’t allow this to work?



“First of all, I want everyone to understand that I am the first born of the Aduana clan...and I am telling you that what you did at Assumenya is illegality and not the tradition...Nana, imagine that Dompim stool is vacant and they need someone to become Dompimhene, do you think I have the right to select Dompimhene?



“...We had great chiefs like the chief of Mampong, Kwumawu; why would they sit for Otumfuo to perpetuate such illegality?...how does the Assumenyahene that you enstooled know that he is a royal? Does he know how his forebearers occupied that stool that he sits on today? Our people are still at Assumenya and the people of Dormaa still occupy the Assumenya stool; those in Dormaa will not even agree if we don’t claim the Assumenya stool."



“With all due respect to Otumfuo, what you did was wrong, you have no authority to install a chief at Assumenya…regarding what you did, we sit here at the Palace of Dormaa and send out this warning that we do not agree; in fact, we cancel what you did. This is wrong and cannot happen."