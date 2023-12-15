You can’t compare Mahama to Bawumia who is the future of Ghana – Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the future of Ghana.



He is of the view that, comparatively, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer comes in first among people contesting for the presidency in 2024.



To Alex Afenyo-Markin, John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come nowhere near Dr. Mahamudu, indicating that they are ready to debate the NDC on any platform.



Afenyo-Markin was speaking in parliament when he made this known.



“If they want to reduce this debate to the past Mahama and the future Bawumia, they should say so. We are ready for all these attacks; you have no focus on this budget; you want to attack Bawumia, bring it on; we have your Mahama; bring your Mahama on; and we will take you on.



"Bawumia represents the future; don’t you know that? What did your Mahama do? We are waiting for you. What did you do in your eight years? What did your Mahama do? Do you want to compare your Mahama to Bawumia, the future of Ghana?" he said.