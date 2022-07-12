You can’t compare Ghana’s economic situation to U.S – Asiedu Nketia to govt

Politics of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana goes into economic crisis



Labour unions demand 20% COLA



Asiedu Nketia accuses Akufo-Addo government of failing to show leadership



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says government has failed to acknowledge the plight of Ghanaians amidst the current economic challenges.



Speaking about the demand for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance by labour unions in the country, Asiedu Nketia noted that government has been quick to apportion undue blames for the current economic crisis rather than noting the difficulties Ghanaians are facing and providing viable solutions.[



“When the revolution happened in 1983, the conditions in the country was worse than today but Rawlings would stand on a Land Cruiser and be chewing roasted corn. How were you going to tell such a leader to give you pay rise? He who was our president was buying roadside corn to eat, he was wearing overalls and standing on a hardbody Land Cruiser. Was he the one you will go and ask to buy you Benz?” he said in an interview on Okay FM.



He accused the government of failing to show leadership.



“Leadership by example but the leadership we are witnessing in this country does not show we are a country in economic crisis. When we complain, you compare Ghana to UK and America for suffering from the effects of Russia and Ukraine war. Now workers are demanding American standard wages, why are you crying?” he questioned.



Amidst an economic crisis, several labour unions in the country have made demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.



The demand according to the labour unions is to help their members measure up to the rising cost of living brought about by the economic hardship.



Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo has urged citizens to make sacrifices as government fights to manage the economic crisis.



According to the president, government in its own way is making sacrifices such as a 30% cut in salaries to help deal with the situation.







G/WA