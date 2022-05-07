You can’t change profession if you come here with a work permit - Qatar-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Qatar-based Ghanaian, Gershon Adu has disclosed that it is almost impossible for foreign nationals on a work visa to change professions unless they go back to their home countries and apply for another.



In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Gershon indicated that he travelled to Qatar on a work visa as a security guard despite his auto mechanic profession.



According to Mr. Adu, he would have to go back to Ghana and apply for another work visa with the desired career.



“If you come to Qatar with a particular profession, you can’t change it. Otherwise, you will have to back home and come with a new visa,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Mr. Adu mentioned that he was among 18 Ghanaians who travelled to Qatar.



However, some returned home after the company collapsed, but the company transferred the rest to a different company.



According to him, their travel agent took over GHC4000 for the visa and the job, but the company had already settled that debt.



Speaking about his salary, Gershon mentioned 1300 dirhams (GHC2600). He added that his security job comes with a health insurance policy.



Gershon finally advised Ghanaian youth to be wary and vigilant if they wish to work in Qatar.