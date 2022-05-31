You can't buy your way to 'Break The Eight' - Nana Ofori tells NPP

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has sent a word of advice to the governing New Patriotic Party in their quest to "break the eight".



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on a political journey to break the eight-year cycle that has characterized the Fourth Republic.



The year 2025 will mark the end of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's eight-year reign but the NPP is bent on recapturing power.



Breaking the eight is the mantra for this vision of winning the 2024 elections.



The party recently held its constituency elections and just ended their Regional elections where they elected executives to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



It will in July hold its national annual delegates conference to elect national executives and subsequently elect a flagbearer for the party.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Nana Ofori Owusu commended the NPP for a successful Regional elections on Saturday, May 28, 2022 but cautioned them it is not going to be an easy task for them to break the eight.



He noted that, for the party to see its vision materialize, it needs to work harder to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and also curb the corrupt practices in the nation.



"As a non-member of the party, I am grateful for the peace in which it has been exhibited and hope it will affect all political parties. But breaking the eight, I, Nana Ofori, sitting here naturally I will not be in support of breaking the eight by the very virtue of my position as Chairman of the Progressive People's Party, but I am saying that, if you are going to break the eight, you cannot buy your way through," he said.



He added that, "in breaking the eight or desire to break the eight, good governance must reign supreme; must continuously reign supreme and Ghana must be seen that it is a Ghana for us all irrespective of where you come from, where you are, what your thoughts are and we must embrace each other in such a way that people will not feel so tremendously disadvantaged in the policies and implementation of government".



He further advised the party on what to do in order to break the eight saying "the people must fall in love with what it is that you have done".



