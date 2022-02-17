You can’t build Rome in a day - Koku Anyidoho urges govt to woo Ghanaians to accept E-Levy

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Government introduces E-Levy



Ghanaians kick against E-Levy



Minority MPs vow to reject E-Levy



The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has suggested to the government to intensify its education on the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) to get people to accept it.



He explained that just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, the government can employ a more patient approach to getting Ghanaians to rally behind it on the E-Levy, reports asaaseradio.com.



Koku Anyidoho added that what the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government needs to do with regards to this contentious levy, is to aim at levelling up with the citizenry, then they would be able to get the needed results they seek.



“Once you can level up to the feelings of the people, you’ve got it. You can’t build Rome in a day, maybe you can’t even build Rome, but if the people see that there is some measured approach to leadership, they will even vote for you,” he said.



Koku Anyidoho however called out the insensitivity of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for accepting that infamous E-Levy designed cake at his recent birthday party.



“When in the midst of an E-Levy debate, the Majority Leader decides to have a birthday party with an E-Levy cake… you must be sensitive to the feelings of the people that’s all.



“So, if somebody pulled a prank, you must stand on that platform and say ‘me, the Majority Leader with all the wahala that is going on in Parliament over E-Levy, I stand before everybody and say no this is a no no, leadership,” he stated.



The Minority has vowed that it will go to the full length in ensuring that the E-Levy is not passed, calling it an obnoxious bill that does not speak to the needs of Ghanaians.