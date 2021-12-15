You can’t break the 8-year rule with Covid-19 excuses – CTI tells gov’t

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

The Critical Thinkers International (CTI) has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) may find it difficult to win the 2024 elections if it does not move away from the numerous coronavirus excuses.



The research-based organization believes Ghanaians will not think about COVID-19 when heading to the polls therefore it is paramount on the part of government to expedite action in ensuring that their pressing needs are met.



Speaking at a forum on Ghana’s democracy and electoral processes organized at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi, Executive Director of the CTI Mr. Nana Kwadwo Akwaah says the NPP government will either garner low votes or lose the 2024 elections if they don’t step up their game.



He insists that based on preliminary research done by his outfit and the feelings obtained from the people, the ruling party might find it difficult to break the ‘8’ in the 2024 general elections.



He notes “with how things are going and what the people are saying now, they (NPP) might either get low votes or lose the elections if they don’t perform better. If truly they want to break the 8, then they have to listen to what the people want, aside that go beyond the COVID-19 explanations and try to beat it because if it gets to the election people will not be thinking about COVID-19 but what affected their lives.”



Mr. Akwaah further admonishes political parties in the country to take research very seriously saying such a step will either help governments to know exactly what the ordinary people need as well as ways through which they can win an election.



He continues that strategic politicking if adopted will go a long way to wane out the machoism and unnecessary misunderstandings within the Ghanaian political setting.



“Political parties will long know whether they are in a good position to win or lose an election even before the time approaches”, he added.



On his part, the National Youth Organizer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Osei Kofi Acquah called out the NDC and the NPP for not investing enough in the research sector over the last two decades.



He emphasizes that the duo do not consider research relevant and that is why they are unable to meet the demands of the people.



Osei Kofi Acquah says the step if prioritized would have helped to deal with the rising unemployment and other major challenges in the country.



He also admonished that the research bureau under the national youth authority should be revived to help the youth undertake research works that are important to national development.



The event was on the theme “influence of research on electoral strategies; Ghana’s democracy and how political parties have fared in general elections under the 4th republic.