‘You can’t blame chiefs for galamsey resurgence’ - Otumfuo

General News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has launched a strong rebuke over government’s inability to end illegal mining.



He maintains that chiefs cannot take responsibility for the resurgence of the menace when licenses are issued without recourse to traditional authority.



“At the district level, we have the political administration, District Chief Executive, and the Security Council. Are they all saying that they are unaware of the activities of these galamseyers? If they are unable to detect and stop the operation of these galamseyers then they are unworthy to be there, it is as simple as that”, the Asante monarch said.



He further questioned the failure of local authorities and security agencies to end the menace which has seen many forests and water bodies destroyed.



The Asante monarch made these remarks when the new US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



Early last month the leader and founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ incured the wrath of the Manhyia Palace after he questioned the role of chiefs in the fight against illegal mining.



Odike, who was speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM also charged the youth in mining areas to demonstrate against such chiefs.



But his comments did not sit well with the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) which summoned managers of the station over the development.



The radio station seized operations for nealy 78 hours but was back on air after the issue was resolved at the Manhyia Palace.