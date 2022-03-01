'You can’t be a polling station executive if you’re against my 4th term bid' – Freda Prempeh

Politics of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: mypurefmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) may witness yet another imposition that is said to have caused the party a great loss in the 2020 elections.



Member of Parliament(MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo region, Freda Prempeh is alleged to have threatened that party supporters who have shown an open dislike for her 4th term bid will not have any chance to be included in the polling station album she is compiling since she will not ‘hand a knife to her opponent’.



Speaking on Jewel Fm on Tuesday, March 1, Madam Freda Prempeh sought to play down the order by the party to conduct elections at the polling station, saying, she will compile the album herself and remove executives who are not sympathetic to her.



“Ignore the polling station elections currently ongoing since it is not sanctioned by me. This constituency has conducted elections over the years without such interference. The album will be sent to me and I’ll definitely take down names of people who are not sympathetic to me. We will vet the forms and obviously, some people have to be taken out, she said.



To confirm the allegations, a polling station officer who was elected on Monday, February 28 and spoke to Peace Fm on the 6 pm news said:



“I’m happy to have been elected to lead this party at the polling station level. It’s been 12 years and we have since not seen this type of open and transparent way of democratically electing executives in this constituency. The era of imposition is over, Thanks to our National executive’s decision.”



Some concerned party faithful who spoke with mypurefmonline.com believe the move is unconstitutional, undemocratic, unacceptable and a recipe for disaster if the MP is allowed to remove names from the Album.



However, power brokers in the party are said to have recommended after election 2020, that the party leadership immediately put in place a succession plan to identify and groom people as potential party executives in preparation for election 2024