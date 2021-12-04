You can't apologize on our behalf – Afenyo-Markin to Sam George

Politics of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Alex Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, has suggested that the Minority caucus should be held responsible for the fracas that occurred in Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



Parliament has been under-fire after another affray was witnessed with both Majority and Minority clashing heads over a ruling by 1st Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was acting as speaker.



Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram offered an apology on behalf of the house on Saturday, December 4 edition of Joy News’ Newsfile program.



His apology was however rejected by the Deputy Majority leader who implied that the chaos was orchestrated by the NDC side of the house.



He said that instead of both sides being roped together for criticism, the accusing fingers should be pointed at the Minority side who he alleges planned the attack.



“Sam George is apologizing on behalf of the minority and majority, we don’t need you to apologise for us. With all due respect, apologize for your caucus. NPP has been gentle,” he said.



Afenyo-Markin also made some disclosures about how the minority plotted to physically abuse Joseph Osei-Owusu.



“I would urge the public especially the media to call individuals out. I’m tired of the verbal abuse. They’ve been abusing us and insulting us all the time. That day they insulted Joe Osei-Owusu. We kept quiet and watched them.



“When he was about ruling, they rehearsed. People changed positions and some people walked out. Some people have made themselves gentle souls but they are the most poisonous. They will incite and pretend they are calming. If the media pays attention and monitors movements, it will know that those are the evil beings in Parliament. You go incite another MP and then walk out like you are an angel. You are not an angel. Your situation is even worse and we know them.



“They thought Joe Osei-Owusu was going to adjourning so they took position. They were supposed to beat him. God being so good, he suspended sitting so they couldn’t get to him and he left. The next strategy was to get the mace out. We won’t show WhatsApp messages and conversations out of respect to them. Marshalls got wind and came to protect the chair.



“They were supposed to take the chair. The Ashaiman MP took the chair and he did the same thing to Ursula Owusu. He has been stationed to do that. He is the hatchet man. When there is nonsense, he will be sent to execute the nonsense.



“Sometimes I sit in the chamber and I fear for my own life. I fear for my life because one moment we are debating then you threaten someone that I will beat you. You should call them out. Sam George is apologizing on behalf of the minority and majority, we don’t need you to apologise for us. With all due respect, apologize for your caucus. NPP has been gentle,” he said.



Meanwhile, a 20-member committee made up of ten MPs from each side of the house has been set up to investigate the issues and trash out the differences.



