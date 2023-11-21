You can rubbish Mahama’s 24-hour economy but voters will buy it – Asah Asante to Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Asah Asante has stated that the Ghanaian voter will buy into former John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.



This follows Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stating that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Mahama does not understand the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing.



The vice president further stated that the 24-hour economy policy is being implemented in Ghana already at hospitals, and fuel companies, among others.



Reacting to the vice president’s comment on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the senior lecturer stated that he is not surprised Bawumia is kicking against John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.



“Obviously you should not expect anything less than that from the Vice President. Because if this one is coming from the opposition and it is a good policy, obviously he will attack it. But truth must be told that what is good is always good".



“Once you come at it heavily like this, advocacy will also come, chasing it and the truth will be understood by the ordinary man. So I don’t have a problem and at the end of the day Ghanaians will put the two together and make sense of it,” he stated.



He further indicated that he has no doubt in his mind that the 24-hour economy message which is being proposed by John Mahama will travel a long way.



“You can come with all manner of things to rubbish it but I can tell you that this will really find favor with voters. Who really wants to put their energies to work, who wants to improve productivity? Who can ensure that the resources we have in this country are put to its utmost use? They will go for this policy I have no doubt in my mind,” Dr. Asante stated.