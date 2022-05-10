You can pair super OD and Kwadwo Kwakye, and you'll still lose 2024 – Twum Boafo taunts NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kwadwo Twum Boafo has expressed confidence in the chances of his party capturing power in the 2024 presidential elections.



With the ruling New Patriotic Party’s declared intent to work towards retaining power, there have been some calls for the two leading contenders for the party’s flagbearership, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to be made a running pair for the NPP’s ticket.



But speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Twum Boafo who was the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Board under the erstwhile John Mahama led NDC government, said his party has no fear for which pair the NPP presents as flagbearer and running mate.



Responding to the possibility of an NDC candidate facing a Bawumia and an Alan pair, Twum Boafo said “if they like they can pair Opia and Kohwe, they can pair Super OD and Kwadwo Kwakye. If they like they can pair Tarantolo and Tarantolo, we will still beat them.”



On his confidence in an NDC win in 2024, he emphasized that “I am more than confident, I am supremely confident that in 2024 nothing they do will save them from defeat.”



Twum Boafo went on to accuse the ruling party of having lost faith with the Ghanaian populace, adding that the citizens have prepared their minds to vote out the NPP.



A recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Ghana’s 2024 elections tipped the NDC as likely winners of the impending polls.



However, the report suggested that the NDC may have to consider replacing its likely candidate, John Dramani Mahama to boost its prospects.



Some members of the NPP have pointed to the report to suggest that the NDC stands to lose the 2024 elections with former President John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer.



But according to Twum Boafo, John Dramani Mahama remains the most favoured politician in Ghana beyond the NDC.



“Let them believe what they want to believe. They should bring their candidate and let them stop telling us who we should bring. You and I are going to play a match, we are both coaches. I am saying my strike force is Anas Seidu, Mohamed Polo and Kingsley Asabre. And you are telling me no, go and bring Peter Lamptey. Why?



“If they want to contest with Bawumia they should bring him on, if they want to contest with Alan Kyerematen they should bring him on. If they want to contest with Dr Afriyie Akoto they should bring him on. They are all accomplished politicians, they should bring any of them on, we are ready,” he retorted.



