You can only demonstrate from 8am to 4pm – High Court tells Arise Ghana

An Accra High Court has directed that pressure group, Arise Ghana can stage its protest only between the hours of 8am to 4pm.



The decision of the court is in connection with a case filed by the Ghana Police Service to determine the time frame for Arise Ghana demonstration after there was some disagreement between the organizers and the police.



The court also directed that the protest should commence at the Obra Spot here in Accra and end at the Independence Square.



The Arise Ghana planned to hold series of a demonstrations on 28th June 2022, beginning at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange/Obra Spot and ending at the frontage of the seat of government.



The protesters had planned to begin their first day of the march at 3 pm and end at 8 pm before continuing the next day but the police said they disagreed with the time in the interest of public safety and order.



Due to the disagreement, the police headed to the court to determine the time for the protest.



It is based on this that the court ordered the group to stage its protest only between the hours of 8am to 4pm.



Arise Ghana Demo



Arise Ghana planned a historic two-day demonstration primarily to protest persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



In a statement by Sammy Gyamfi, it adds that the protest is to also oppose the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killings of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and demand the total cancellation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.



