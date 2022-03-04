'You can be bias but be fair '- Bagbin told

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini says all past Speakers of Parliament have at a point in time during deliberations in the House or outside of Parliament, been accused of being unfair to the opposition party.



He said the current Speaker, Alban Bagbin is not different from his predecessors and should therefore not be perturbed by accusations of bias from the majority.



“Every speaker has his personal bias," he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show "Ghana Montie."



Inusah Fuseini was discussing Alban Bagbin's claims that he can’t be ‘neutral’ but he will be impartial as a Speaker.



He explained how possible it is to be an impartial Speaker saying "he (Bagbin) has to take a firm stance on issues as and when they come before the House."



Bagbin on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, revealed that he is not the first Speaker to exhibit both traits under the Fourth Republic. He referred to the first Speaker under the republic as his mentor in exhibiting impartiality and non-neutrality at the same time.



However, Mr Fuseini said the trend of speakers not being neutral in the august house is a norm.



“He cannot be neutral but he should be fair,” he noted.