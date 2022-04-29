You can also conduct your human rights report on US - Edem Agbana to Aning

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition NDC, Edem Agbana, has challenged the Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre to conduct his own report on human rights abuses in the US if he disagrees with the review on Ghana by the United States.



“If Prof. Kwesi Aning thinks that he has the resources, he has the tools at his disposal to write a report about the United States, he should go ahead. Nobody is preventing him,”, he said.



Prof. Kwesi Aning described the 2021 Human Rights report on Ghana as rubbish and urged Ghanaians to treat the report with the contempt it deserves. But Edem Agbana who spoke on GHToday on GHOne TV says the report is a reflection of reality.



“The things contained in this report is only but a confirmation of what we have known and it’s a damning revelation that must be investigated. And I see the hypocrisy here because only a few days ago, the entire government machinery was dancing kpalogo to a report by the EIU. Is the EIU a Ghanaian institution? The Point must be made that this is not the first time the US state Department is releasing such a report and this will not be the last time. Why are they all of a sudden talking about a messenger? “ he quizzed.



Mr. Agbana, who argues that the US has no interest in courting disaffection for the government intimated that if leadership of the country isn’t happy with the report, then it should stop turning to the US for help.



“The people you run to for funding: when there was covid, were we not with the United states begging them? So yes, as they give you money, they are also interested in issues of Human rights and you cannot run away from that. If you don’t want the pecks, then you should stop running to them”.



Meanwhile, a member of the Ruling NPP and Director of Communications at NADMO, George Ayisi has called on President Akufo-Addo to investigate the matters raised in the report. He contends that if leadership rubbishes the report as some academics in the country have, the world would not.



“I disagree with the academics who think the Us have no business in peer review. Why do they have an embassy here? It’s part of these things they want to know and that will inform decision making as far as some of these African countries are concerned. I am in government but I will not rubbish it. I will want my government to take a look at it. So let’s take this report in Good faith and assess. If we rubbish it, the world will not rubbish it”