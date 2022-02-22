You can’t use NABCO to win political points and fail to pay them – Ken Agyapong jabs govt

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP) Kennedy Agyapong has asked the Government of Ghana to pay allowances of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) personnel that have been in arrears for several months.



According to him, government used the programme for propaganda and gained political points so there is the need to pay them.



“The government has to pay them, you made propaganda with them. when it comes to these NABCO guys NPP is now behaving like NDC. It’s a complete propaganda if you haven’t paid them. They have to pay them.



Some were assimilated into the system but not all of them so if the government thinks it cannot do it again at least what is owed them should be given to them because nobody works for free. At least these students and workers who were employed their transportation cost is not paid by government. They find any means necessary to get to work so government has no excuse whatsoever to say you are not going to pay them,” he said.



He encouraged the personnel to demonstrate for a whole month to force the government to pay them what is due them.



NABCO personnel have complained bitterly about Government’s failure to pay them after working for several months.



This failure necessitated a demonstration through the principal streets of the country’s capital of Accra.