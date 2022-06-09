You campaigned with God, oppose LGBTQ+ - Foh-Amoaning to Akufo-Addo, NPP

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has charged the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to live by its Christianity mantra prior to getting elected into office.



According to him, seeing that the president run a campaign based on the biblical scripture in 1 Samuel 17:47 that reads in part, “the battle is the Lord’s”, he owes Ghanaians a duty to uphold what God abhors.



The lawyer was speaking to a cross-section of the media in Accra on his group’s campaign at getting parliament to pass a bill known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



“That’s why we’re appealing to this government, because the NPP government won on the mantra of ‘The battle is the Lord’s’ and the president put out his faith in the Lord and to all of us. And that’s beautiful but you see, it is important that we enforce that matters that are counted to God’s will,” he said.



“There’s a higher spiritual obligation on the Members of Parliament of the ruling government to ensure that the bill is passed,” he added.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill is a Private Member’s Bill being championed by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and seven (7) other MPs.



