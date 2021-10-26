You are wrong, Akufo-Addo has always been arrogant – Suhuyini 'corrects' Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale North has observed that the presidency has revealed what he considers to be the element of arrogance in the personality of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Suhuyini says that Nana Akufo-Addo's ascension to the presidency has exposed some aspects of him which he alleges were hidden under some facade.



In a panel discussion on GHOne TV on Monday, October 26, 2021, on the president’s response to the paramount chief of Aflao over the uncompleted E-block facility, Suhuyini said that the presidency has amplified President Akufo-Addo behavior.



He dissented to a view by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi that the alleged arrogant posture of President Akufo-Addo could be attributed to the fact that he is in his final term.



Suhuyini said that President Akufo-Addo has ‘always been arrogant’ and cannot be excused.



“Sammy Gyamfi is completely wrong if indeed what is attributed to him is what he said. The President is not beginning, he has always been arrogant. That’s what Michelle Obama said. That the presidency does not change you, it reveals who you are.” He berated President Akufo-Addo for also not addressing the luxurious plane saga that has been raging for the past few months.



“Only recently we all started to complain about how he has been hiring a private jet and globetrotting around. It doesn’t matter how much it is paid for it. Not once has he dignified our complaints with a comment. What we hear is that even when we are complaining he is going to buy one. That is the attitude of the president, so Sammy is wrong. He is not beginning to show arrogance, he has always been.



Comparing the response of the then Mahama government to the Occupy Ghana demonstration and that of Akufo-Addo’s reply to the paramount chief of Aflao, Suhuyini believes that time has exposed some public figures who participated in that protest.



“Who works for who? Were we not in this country when the President, Finance Minister and Prime Minister said they were working like bulls and that people they put in charge must also work like bulls. Did anyone tell them to go fix it themselves. But those are the people in power now and telling us hey who born you to tell us to fix anything.



“That is who they are. The arrogance of power. It has been hidden and some facade has been created around the man but anyone who dealt with them and has a critical view knows that, that is who they are. The dishonesty of this government is not as its arrogance,” he said.



