You are undermining Alan's campaign with your ‘stupidity’ - Allotey Jacobs to Buaben Asamoa

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has chastized Yaw Buabeng Asamoa, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency and a member of the campaign team for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alan John Kyerematen.



Allotey Jacobs accused Buabeng Asamoa of negatively impacting Kyerematen's campaign with what he referred to as "stupid talks."



In a recent interview on Angel TV, Allotey Jacobs expressed his frustration with the former communication director of the NPP, stating that he was undermining the credibility of Alan Kyerematen's campaign.



His criticism stemmed from Buabeng Asamoa's recent allegation that Allotey Jacobs was a shareholder of the Ayensu Starch Factory.



In response to this claim, Allotey Jacobs asserted that the former MP was engaging in tarnishing his reputation without any factual basis.



He denied any association with the company and questioned Buabeng Asamoa's reasoning abilities, particularly considering his background as a lawyer for fabricating lies into the public domain.



“Tell him he is a stupid boy, he is a boy, my eldest child is closer to him, he is a stupid boy…I am telling you; he is undermining the campaign of Alan Kyerematen because he talks stupidly, he is a politician, he should behave very well.



“He should behave very well. I am a hotelier and a poultry farmer, I don’t even know the location of Ayensu Starch Factory…I don’t even know the location much less to think of becoming a board member or a shareholder, he should reason very well, he is a lawyer.



“He should reason, that is the message I am sending him…yes, I have to be harsh because he is completely undermining my credibility when I don’t own Ayensu Starch, what is that company for? I don’t know about it.



"Is it, not Alan Kyerematen who brought Ayensu Starch? So, at the time Alan brought it did he see Allotey Jacobs's name there as a shareholder? He should go and ask Alan Kyerematen.”





