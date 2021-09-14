You are the least person to preach about payment of taxes - Lawyer to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer and conveyor for #FixTheCountry crusade has opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the ideal person to preach about payment of taxes.



According to him since President Akufo-Addo does not pay taxes, he should be the last person to appeal to lawyers about honoring tax obligations.



In a Facebook post, Barker-Vomawor said he agreed on the principle of lawyers paying taxes but the call for them to do so should not come from the president.



“Lawyers must pay their fair share of taxes. No doubt! But a president who doesn’t pay tax is the least competent messenger for that message,” he said.



His comment follows a challenge by President Akufo-Addo to lawyers to fulfill their tax obligations.



He said “our tax-to-GDP ratio of 14.3 per cent compares unfavorably with our peers the world over. The average tax-to-GDP ratio in West Africa stands at 18 per cent, and, indeed, the recommended ratio for ECOWAS Member States is at least 20 per cent. The average for OECD countries is 34 per cent.”



“There is, therefore, an urgent need to enhance significantly, our domestic revenue mobilisation capability to realise our development potential, create opportunities for our vibrant and dynamic youth, and deliver improved livelihoods for our fellow citizens”.



President Akufo-Addo said this in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, when he addressed the 2021 Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.



Same sentiment was echoed by the Attorney-General Godfred Dame at the event.



“Many lawyers are caught in the phenomenon of tax evasion as they unjustifiably avoid being caught in the tax net, either by understating their profits or concealing their true income.



“The luxurious lifestyles of lawyers, riding in the most plush of vehicles and acquiring top-end properties, are hardly commensurate with the amount of taxes they pay. I entreat lawyers to honour the fullest of their tax obligations as, not doing so, is not only criminal, but borders on a gross violation of professional rules,” he said.







