You are the easiest candidate any party can beat – Bawumia told

Politics of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that he is the only candidate who can beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election, but broadcaster Abubakar Ahmed, known professionally as Blakk Rasta believes otherwise.



At a campaign gathering in Anyaa Sowutuom, Bawumia claimed that he was the best candidate to represent the NPP as president. He claimed that of the ten candidates vying to lead the party, he was the best and most qualified.



The former Bank of Ghana governor and economist claimed that because he had served as vice president twice and the running mate four times, he was more familiar with the system than the other candidates.



The vice president continued by saying that he had worked very hard and given everything up for the party and the nation. He said even when others weren't willing to, he was there and stood up for the party.



According to Dr. Bawumia, the NDC party fears him the most out of all the contenders, thus party delegates should choose him to lead them into the 2024 elections.



However, speaking on the Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta, pointed out that Dr. Bawumia is rather the candidate who can be torn apart by any political party should he become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He labeled the vice president as a "joker" and that it will be a mistake for the NPP to make him their leader going into the 2024 general elections.



"Kennedy Agyapong cannot beat NDC, all the other nine candidates cannot beat NDC, you are the only person, because you're a stooge of a failed president, what a joker, this [Dr. Bawumia] will be the easiest candidate any party can beat, if NPP makes mistake and puts him there," he slammed.



The 3FM host went on to say that Dr. Bawumia was not a "patriot" and that if he succeeds in becoming President of Ghana after 2024, he [Blakk Rasta] would leave the country and return after his tenure expires.