You are teaching your children’s teachers - MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Fuseini Yakubu, the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for the Sissala East municipality, has advised teachers to make adequate time for the care of school children.



The MCE gave the advice when he visited some schools to welcome children on the first day in selected communities in the Sissala East municipality.



Accompanied by some heads of department, the MCE entreated teachers to treat the kids with care as they were the future leaders and those who would become the next teachers in the communities.



“You handling these children today, they will become your children's teachers one day and this behooves you to take good care of them”, he said.



Mr. Yakubu also advised the children to take their education seriously, saying, “You can only become a lawyer, doctor, engineer and teacher if you make the coming to school paramount, make the coming to school very important.”



Mr. Lewil Charles, the Municipal Director of Education, expressed satisfaction about teachers in Dangi and other areas visited.



Schools visited include Tumu stadium residential basic school, Kowie, Dangi, Nankpawie, and Dolunbizon, where biscuits and toffees were shared among the children.