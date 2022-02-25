You are part of Parliament's problems - Kabila bashes Alban Bagbin

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', has fired salvoes at the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin over his caution to the leadership of the majority and minority groups in Parliament not to unduly delay the works of some Committees of Parliament.



The Speaker opined that the leadership of the two groups were stalling parliamentary businesses, making it difficult for the House to perform its oversight role.



“While it is the duty of all committees, to give the matters referred to them their due and sufficient consideration, such consideration should not be at the expense of delaying Parliamentary work,” he said.



He issued the caution when he delivered a formal communication to the House during Tuesday’s proceedings in the chamber.



Responding to the Speaker, Kabila noted that he (Alban Bagbin) is part of the problems in Parliament.



Kabila, who once requested the resignation of the Speaker, told host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' that the Speaker should blame himself for how Parliament is currently going as his travels to seek medical attention equally interrupt proceedings.



"Mr. Speaker, with the greatest respect, you are partly responsible for the slow pace of work. You travelling on the basis of ill-health and spending a month, you know how Parliament works and if the plenary activities don't go well, the Committees become hanging. So he should also take his own advice to the Parliamentarians," he said.



