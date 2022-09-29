'You are not well in the brain' – Baba Sadiq slams Hopeson Adorye

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress Communication Team on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Baba Sadiq, has flatly denied playing any part in orchestrating a public hooting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Responding to allegations by the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Baba Sadiq in an interview with Okay FM described the claims as coming from a person with no thought functionality.



“Obviously, this can come from somebody who is not well in the brain. For a person to actually say this is what Sadiq will engage in; I am above that. I am above these things. I will never engage in such things. It’s a lie,” Baba Sadiq in a reaction on Okay FM said.



He noted that the allegation was a deliberate attempt to run him down.



“We have people who practice very bad politics and they will stop at nothing to destroy people they think are hardworking, people that are above them, people that have shown and proven that the things they do, they cannot do the littlest of it,” the CEO of 3Music said.



His statement was in reaction to allegations by Hopeson Adorye who has claimed that Baba Sadiq and some two other leading members of the NDC recruited some youth of Fadama to boo the president during the Global Citizens Festival held in Ghana.



In an interview with Okay FM, Hopeson Adorye alleged that the Editor of the Herald Newspaper, Larry Dogbey, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini and NDC Communication Team Member on Creative Arts, Baba Sadiq were the masterminds of the booing.



According to him, the three recruited seventy-five boys from Fadama and paid them GH₵120 to boo at the president.



He noted that the plot was masterminded after Baba Sadiq being an entertainment industry player picked up information that the president will be at the festival.



“Because Sadiq of 3 Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers, when he heard it, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan.





“They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH¢120. The videos trending is a testament to it. It was from one particular shot,” Hopeson Adorye alleged.



Hopeson Adorye who is adamant about Baba Sadiq’s response in an Okay FM interview alluded that he has voice recordings of a meeting between the plotters of the hooting.



However, Baba Sadiq emphasised that he is yet to meet Alhassan Suhuyini in the entire year and has never met Larry Dogbey before.



He dared Hopeson Adorye to produce the supposed voice recording noting that he is waiting on the advice of his lawyers to decide on his next line of action.



