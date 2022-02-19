You are not 'headmaster of journalism' - ASEPA boss to ‘ungrateful’ Manasseh

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ASEPA boss unhappy with recent comments by Manasseh



Mensah Thompson reminds Manasseh of support during his hard times



ASEPA boss, other government critics charged over false news



Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA, has written an open letter directed at the investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Thompson pointed out in the letter posted on Facebook that Manasseh’s recent pronouncements on arrests of some civil society activists left much to be desired.



He noted that it was more so for someone who years ago had come under attack from the state and had been given the maximum support from some of the very people he is publicly throwing under the bus today.



Thompson’s letter was centred around comments Manasseh made on recent arrests of journalists and about #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who is currently facing treason felony charges for threatening a coup via a Facebook post.



The letter read I part: “I have sighted your publication in the Fourth Estate about the recent attacks on Press Freedom and also your comments on PM Express on JoyNews about the same subject, particularly on the arrest of Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



“Apart from your reference to the profession of others as gutter journalism, you particularly took a swipe at myself in a manner I won’t repeat and even sought to cast a judgement on a man currently standing trial for treason felony!!”



It continued: “Need I remind you Manasseh that we don’t always agree with you, neither is everyone a fan of your style of Journalism or certain things that you have done, but when suspected State operatives were haunting you after your 'Militia in the Castle' expose, we did not remind the public of the things you have done in the past that we did not agree with, neither did anyone go into the facts to cast a verdict on whether what you did was right or wrong.



“The whole Nation, Journalists fraternity and Civil Activists stood behind you unconditionally on a principle that no matter what you did, nothing could justify the treatment and response you received in the conduct of your professional duties.



“I regret to say that you failed to return that favour that was done you in your difficult moments these past days and that could pass as dismissive ingratitude,” Thompson observed.



Referencing Manasseh’s current role as Editor-In-Chief of the Fourth Estate news outlet, the ASEPA boss tasked Manasseh not to overblow his stature.



“Dear Manasseh, I would also advise that you take serious caution, you running the Fourth Estate does not automatically accord you the position as the Headmaster of Journalism in Ghana to approve and disapprove which Journalism style is acceptable or not, need I say that you have your own cobweb of excesses un-dealt with,” he added.



ASEPA boss charged



Mensah Thompson was recently charged with publication of false news by a Circuit Court in Accra and was subsequently admitted to bail of GHC50,000 with two sureties.



He had alleged in a Facebook post last December that the presidential jet had been used by family members of the president for a shopping trip to the United Kingdom.



The Airforce disputed his claims following which he apologised and retracted same his allegation but the AirForce pursued the matter by reporting it to the Inspector General of Police for further action, hence the court case.



Read Mensah Thompson’s full letter to Manasseh



Dear Manasseh Azure Awuni,



I have sighted your publication in the Fourth Estate about the recent attacks on Press Freedom and also your comments on PM Express on JoyNews about the same subject particularly on the arrest of Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Apart from your reference to the profession of others as gutter journalism, you particularly took a swipe at myself in a manner I won’t repeat and even sought to cast a judgement on a man currently standing trial for treason felony!!



Need I remind you Manasseh that we don’t always agree with you, neither is everyone a fan of your style of Journalism or certain things that you have done, but when suspected State operatives were haunting you after your “Millitia in the Castle” expose, we did not remind the public of the things you have done in the past that we did not agree with, neither did anyone go into the facts to cast a verdict on whether what you did was right or wrong, the whole Nation, Journalists fraternity and Civil Activists stood behind you unconditionally on a principle that no matter what you did, nothing could justify the treatment and response you received in the conduct of your professional duties.



I regret to say that you failed to return that favor that was done you in your difficult moments these past days and that could pass as dismissive ingratitude.



Dear Manasseh, I would also advise that you take serious caution, you running the Fourth Estate does not automatically accord you the position as the Headmaster of Journalism in Ghana to approve and disapprove which Journalism style is acceptable or not, need I say that you have your own cub web of excesses un-dealt with.



Finally Manasseh, the confusion in your recent pronouncements are too glaring, we don’t know where you stand, with the oppressor or the oppressed?



I shudder to say that it is your conduct and posture that is rather casting a slur on the reputation and the purpose of the Fourth Estate.



As someone who work in the civic space, I am very much aware of the purpose behind the Fourth Estate and why certain entities Financially support the Fourth Estate, I really hope that their funds are not being wasted on a self-serving personal aggrandizement of mentally acquired self-importance instead of the real work and intent the MFWA has for the Fourth Estate.



We are in this struggle together my brother, United we stand against the oppressor, divided we fall against them and absolutely no one is immune to the sting of this oppressor, tomorrow it may be you once more and the voices you bastardize today maybe your only hope to liberation and emancipation.