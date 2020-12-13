General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: My News GH

You are not fit to jab me, you failed even in the primaries – Abagaye replies lecturer

Tangoba Abagaye

Defeated New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Navrongo Central Hon. Tangoba Abagaye has advised her colleague female politician and lecturer, Dr. Vida Yakong to learn to win her Parliamentary Primaries before she comes throwing jabs at her.



According to Madam Abayage, Dr. Yakong who is a Senior Lecturer at the University for Development (UDS) is not fit to throw jabs at her when she cannot even win her political party’s Primaries against a political 'midget'.



“I’m told one Vida has admonished me that “a calf does not laugh at a hornless cow”. And she thinks she’s the cow? No she’s not. She lost primaries twice to a political midget. I won primaries at my first attempt and went on to fight a fierce battle for the Navrongo Central seat and to quote a good brother of mine: I “lost standing”. She should go and learn how to win primaries first. I’m far ahead of her,” she said in a post on her Facebook page.



Adding that “I repeat my earlier statement: “she should learn to crawl before walking”. She’s not there yet!”.



It would be remembered that MyNewsGh.com reported early today that Dr. Vida Yakong who has failed twice to get the nod to lead the NDC in Nabdam Constituency threw some jabs at her colleague Tangoba Abayage after the latter lost the Navrongo Central seat to the NDC in the just-ended general election.



She said these about the Upper East regional Minister who in 2019 jabbed her for not winning her primaries;



“To the lioness who has set a record for distribution of goodies and money to buy delegates in the Navrongo Central Constituency to win primaries, I thought she learned how to ‘crawl before walking. ‘These were your own words a few months ago to a colleague woman who lost primaries”.

