You are mad to threaten to release naked video of Akufo-Addo - Hopeson Adorye slams Serwaa Broni

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports, Hopeson Adorye, has descended heavily on Serwaa Broni for threatening to release a naked video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his birthday.



Serwaa Broni who in various social media posts has alleged to be in a romantic relationship with the president has announced she will release a sexually explicit video of the president on March 29, 2022, the birthday of the president.



According to Mr Adorye, the government through its embassy in Canada will file an official complaint to the Canadian Police.



Her charge, according to him, will be blackmailing the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I am assuring you, we won't sit down for the President of the Republic of Ghana to be blackmailed by someone. People will be there to report her to the Canadian authorities. She has been to and from Ghana since 2019. She is a Canadian, not a Ghanaian, we will report her to the Canadian authorities...But do you know blackmail is a serious offence in Canadian law?...the viral audio and pictures are enough proof. She is stupid...Are you aware you can be arrested for pornography in the US?” he told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in an interview on Kofi TV.



When quizzed by the host if Serwaa Broni’s threat is just a ploy to receive monies from some NPP stalwarts, Mr Adorye categorically stated that he will deal drastically with any NPP member who will give her money.



“I will deal drastically with any NPP person who sends money to this girl to shut up. This mad girl? Her aim is to get money. Everything she is saying is a lie. The president that I know never responds to messages on WhatsApp. You can ask anyone who has access to the president....So who told you what she is doing now is not blackmail? And that on the president's birthday, I will release his naked video. You are mad!” he fumed.



Mr Adorye reiterated there is no sexual relationship between the president and Serwaa Broni, who, he said only got the opportunity to meet the president in Canada through him.



"The picture of that young lady in yellow dress sitting beside the president was taken in Canada. I took that particular picture. That was the first time, the lady met the president face to face.



"She is the one who drives us around when we come to Canada. Did you realize the president was even giving a gap between them? So how can she be a girlfriend? When you sent the picture to Facebook, your mother sent you recorded audio, telling you to inform the president of all your challenges in life. So how come, all of a sudden you have become the girlfriend of the president? Rubbish it, so women are friends with presidents, does it mean, they are in a relationship?" he quizzed.



He claimed that the young lady who is based in Canada has reported herself to the Canada Police for having mental illness.