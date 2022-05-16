'You are mad if you believe in Jesus but don’t respect noise making ban by Ga Council' – A Plus

General News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Ga Traditional Council one-month ban on noise making comes into force



AMA urges compliance to ban noise-making



Taskforce seize church instruments for non-adherence to noise making ban



Musician and social critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus has jumped on critics of the Ga Traditional Council task force enforcing the one-month ban imposed on noise making.



A task force enforcing the ban on Sunday, May 15, 2022, stormed the premises of several churches and seized their instruments for flouting the directive of the traditional council.



However, there have been some criticisms against the actions of the task force with some tagging it as unconstitutional and violating the rights of the churches.



Reacting to the criticism in a Facebook post, A Plus said it makes no sense for Christians to believe in the practice of Christianity but speak against the practice of traditional beliefs and rites.



“If you believe that a virgin gave birth to a son who walked on water, brought the dead back to life, and even resurrected after he was crucified, but do not believe in the observation of a month long ban on drumming and noise making, a customs and tradition of the Ga people; a period where they fasts and prays for rainfall, a bountiful harvest, good tidings, continuous peace and tranquility for the country and for the good neighborliness among the citizens, especially between the Gas and others living together in the Ga state, you are mad!” A Plus wrote on Facebook.



According to him, there is a need for black people to appreciate and respect traditional customs and rites as much as they want Christianity and other religious practices to be respected.



The Accra Metropolitan Assembly on May 10, 2022, announced the commencement of the over one month ban on noise making on May 9, 2022.



The ban on noise making precedes the celebration of the Homowo Festival referred to as "Odadaa" by the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie, which requires silence and tranquillity for more than a month after the ritual planting of the crops.



According to the AMA, the ban affects communities in the Greater Accra Region including Ga Mashie, Korle Gonno, Dansoman, Sakaman, Malam, Gbawe, Bortianor, Ngleshie-Amanfro, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Obaakrowa, Kofi Kwei, Ahida, Papase, Pokuase, Amasaman, Saapeman, Achimota among others.



The Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah in a statement said “during the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of the church and the mosque. Churches and Mosques are expected to refrain from using loud musical instruments or organizing events that are likely to bring about noise making."



"The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques, and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period"



"Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another" the statement added.



On the enforcement of the ban, the AMA statement said “Apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from the traditional councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis."